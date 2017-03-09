New York woman jailed after body found at Arkansas farm

DES ARC, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a body found in a suitcase at a farm in Arkansas appears to be that of an elderly man who died in upstate New York and a woman has been jailed in connection with the death.

But investigators are puzzled about why his body was taken more than 1,000 miles and dumped in a field 50 miles northeast of Little Rock. The body has been sent to an Arkansas crime lab to be identified and to pinpoint a cause of death.

“At this point in time, we believe that he died of natural causes,” Johnstown, New York, Police Lt. Dave Gilbo told News 10 ABC. “We just can’t determine why the body was transported from here to Arkansas.”

Arkansas State Police say a 56-year-old New York woman was arrested in Arkansas on Wednesday night in connection with the case. State police say she is being held in the Prairie County jail on a preliminary charge of abuse of a corpse.

Advertisement

State police say a man who is jailed in Arkansas on an unrelated charge is also being questioned.

Gilbo suggested the focus now is on what happened after the man died.

“There could be issues with social security checks,” Gilbo told the TV station. “I mean we’ve seen more than one case here in Fulton County where people keep people alive or so people think he’s alive.”