Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » New York woman jailed…

New York woman jailed after body found at Arkansas farm

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 2:37 pm 1 min read
Share

DES ARC, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a body found in a suitcase at a farm in Arkansas appears to be that of an elderly man who died in upstate New York and a woman has been jailed in connection with the death.

But investigators are puzzled about why his body was taken more than 1,000 miles and dumped in a field 50 miles northeast of Little Rock. The body has been sent to an Arkansas crime lab to be identified and to pinpoint a cause of death.

“At this point in time, we believe that he died of natural causes,” Johnstown, New York, Police Lt. Dave Gilbo told News 10 ABC. “We just can’t determine why the body was transported from here to Arkansas.”

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

Arkansas State Police say a 56-year-old New York woman was arrested in Arkansas on Wednesday night in connection with the case. State police say she is being held in the Prairie County jail on a preliminary charge of abuse of a corpse.

Advertisement

State police say a man who is jailed in Arkansas on an unrelated charge is also being questioned.

Gilbo suggested the focus now is on what happened after the man died.

“There could be issues with social security checks,” Gilbo told the TV station. “I mean we’ve seen more than one case here in Fulton County where people keep people alive or so people think he’s alive.”

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » New York woman jailed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP rescues injured Guatemalan man airlifted to safety

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.