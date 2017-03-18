Sports Listen

NTSB pledges report on fatal Biloxi bus crash within 3 weeks

By
The Associated Press March 18, 2017
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say a preliminary report on the March 7 train-bus crash in Mississippi that killed four Texas tourists should be ready within three weeks.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gillich on Friday added a seventh railroad crossing to a list his city will decide on Tuesday whether to close.

However, it won’t be the Main Street crossing where a CSX Transportation train slammed into the bus. Instead it’s on a side street that city leaders tell WLOX-TV (http://bit.ly/2mSsOeK) is among the most dangerous crossings.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson says investigators have finished work in Biloxi and gone home. He also says investigators interviewed the bus driver Wednesday. The board is asking any witnesses, or anyone with pictures or video to contact the board by email at witness@ntsb.gov.

