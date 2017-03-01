Sports Listen

President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

NTSB removes wrecked plane from Long Island crash scene

March 1, 2017
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Federal officials say they’ve removed the single-engine plane that crashed on Long Island last weekend, killing two people and injuring a third.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2mspIkx) the National Transportation Safety Board says the plane has been transported to an undisclosed location where preliminary diagnostics will be conducted. Officials say the final report on the crash could take up to 18 months.

The plane crashed around 11:40 a.m. Sunday in Westhampton Beach in Suffolk County.

Officials say they want to interview the survivor of the crash during their investigation. Officials identified him as 61-year-old pilot Richard Rosenthal.

Rosenthal is currently hospitalized and cannot speak.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

