Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » NYPD intel chief: 1…

NYPD intel chief: 1 person suspected in most Jewish threats

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 3:54 pm 1 min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s head of police intelligence said Thursday that investigators believe one man using a voice changer and phone spoofing device is behind a large number of the scores of threats made against U.S. Jewish institutions this year.

John Miller appeared on the show “CBS This Morning,” describing the attacks as coordinated. The spoofing device makes it appear the call is not coming from the number the man is using, and makes it appear it’s coming from within the institution, he said.

“We have an offender with some technical prowess here,” Miller said.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

The Anti-Defamation League says 148 threats targeting Jewish institutions have been received across the country since January. On Thursday, a Jewish children’s museum in Brooklyn was evacuated for a few hours after police investigated an emailed bomb threat.

Advertisement

One arrest has been made in the threats, a St. Louis man accused of making eight of the calls in an effort to harass his ex-girlfriend. Juan Thompson has asked a federal judge in Missouri to release him on bond as he faces the federal charges out of New York. Thompson’s lawyer declined comment.

Miller said the New York Police Department is working with federal officials who are the lead investigators on the case. He said he’s working with institutions in New York to help them manage responses to the threats.

“Most of the time, the person who’s legitimately trying to do harm doesn’t call ahead to diminish the amount of harm he or she is doing,” he said.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » NYPD intel chief: 1…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.