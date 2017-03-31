Official: 7-month-old twin sisters died of natural causes

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A medical examiner says 7-month-old twin sisters found unresponsive in their cribs in their New Jersey home died of natural causes.

The Camden County prosecutor’s office on Friday did not say how Jessenia and Juliana Rodriguez-Garnett died March 22.

Their mother, Alexandria Garnett, found them in their cribs in their Lindenwold apartment.

She could be heard screaming on a 911 call that they “are not breathing and both are purple.”

A dispatcher told her how to perform CPR on the children, and she tried to revive them, but they remained unresponsive. Police arrived moments later, and the roughly six-minute call soon ended.

The babies’ funeral will take place at Wooster Funeral Home in Clementon on Saturday.