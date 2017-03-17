Sports Listen

Official: Explosion destroys home in Washington, DC, suburb

March 17, 2017
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a house in a Maryland suburb of the nation’s capital has been leveled by a thunderous explosion that shattered windows and caused other damage to several nearby homes.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for Montgomery County fire & Rescue Service, said the explosion about 1 a.m. Friday reduced the home in a Rockville neighborhood to a “pile of bricks.”

He told The Associated Pres by phone from the scene that no injuries were reported but that authorities were checking neighbors’ reports that a man lived there whose status is “unknown.”

Piringer says the cause of the explosion is undetermined, adding the blast scattered debris widely in a neighborhood of Rockville, a community north of the nation’s capital.

He says about 75 firefighters quickly contained a fire at the site.

