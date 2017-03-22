Sports Listen

Official: Oklahoma wildfire is 99 percent contained

March 22, 2017
LONGTOWN, Oklahoma (AP) — Forestry officials say a small but stubborn fire that destroyed at least nine homes in eastern Oklahoma is 99 percent contained.

The fire in Pittsburg and Haskell counties started Monday, forcing more than 100 residents to flee. They were allowed Tuesday to return to their homes, about 80 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe says two evacuees and a firefighter were treated for minor injuries. The Red Cross is assisting those who lost their homes.

Oklahoma Forestry Services spokeswoman Michelle Finch-Walker said Tuesday night that the fire consumed about 1.5 square miles but is largely contained.

She says cooler weather and high humidity kept the blaze from spreading quickly.

Fire officials believe the fire may have been started deliberately near two abandoned homes in Longtown.

