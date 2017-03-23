Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: Fast-moving brush fire…

Officials: Fast-moving brush fire threatens Florida homes

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 7:16 am < a min read
Share

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Forest Service officials say a 400-acre brush fire has forced the evacuation of a neighborhood and threatened or burned up to 15 homes.

Nassau County Emergency Management Director Billy Estop ordered residents of the neighborhood near the Georgia line in northeast Florida to evacuate Wednesday. The fire started when a man started burning books in his yard around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The fire quickly got out of control and spread.

Estop tells television station News 4 Jax (http://bit.ly/2nKx0AI ) that gusty winds fueled the fire, which officials thought they’d contained to about 5 acres. The fire spread to an area Estep described as about a 1/2-mile wide by 2 miles long (3.22 kilometers).

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Residents were told to leave their homes immediately.

Advertisement

Officials say the fire was about 50 percent contained.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: Fast-moving brush fire…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.