Ohio police: Driver shot, killed after hitting boy, 4

The Associated Press March 25, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati say a driver was shot and killed after his car hit a 4-year-old boy who was in the street.

A police spokesman said Saturday that the driver had just left work and was with a co-worker when the boy was struck Friday.

Investigators say they believe the driver got out of his car after hitting the child and a confrontation broke out.

Police say 44-year-old Jamie Urton was shot several times and his passenger suffered minor injuries in the fight but was not shot.

The child was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Police say they’re looking for three suspects. They say it’s not clear yet if any other circumstances led to the shooting just outside downtown Cincinnati.

