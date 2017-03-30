Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Oklahoma court upholds life…

Oklahoma court upholds life prison sentence in woman’s death

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 12:45 pm < a min read
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man convicted of dropping a cinder block on a woman’s head to “put her out of her misery” after he had slashed her with a machete.

The court handed down the decision Thursday for Joshua Andrew Reynolds, who was convicted of first-degree murder by a Tulsa County jury in the May 2013 death of 20-year-old Melissa Ann Lemery of Broken Arrow.

Investigators said Lemery’s body had lacerations to the arms and blunt force trauma to the face.

Among other things, Reynolds claimed he was denied a fair trial because jurors heard improper testimony and prosecutors committed misconduct during their closing argument. Defense attorney Kristi Christopher did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Oklahoma court upholds life…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.