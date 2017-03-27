Sports Listen

Oklahoma officer critically hurt in traffic-stop shooting

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 9:59 am 1 min read
TECUMSEH, Okla. (AP) — A 22-year-old police officer has been critically wounded in a shootout with a man who fled a traffic stop in central Oklahoma, police said Monday.

The suspect was also shot and was in intensive care Monday morning, Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief J.R. Kidney said.

According to police, Officer Justin Terney pulled over a vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. in Tecumseh, 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Kidney said the man ran away as Terney checked with dispatchers to see if he had any outstanding warrants.

Terney used a stun gun on the man but it was ineffective, Kidney said. The man then opened fire on Terney, who returned fire. Both men were wounded and taken to OU Medical Center.

Kidney said Terney, who graduated from police academy last summer, was shot several times in the “lower extremities” and underwent surgery overnight. Kidney said Terney was unable to communicate Monday morning and remained in critical condition.

He said authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the suspect, who was also shot multiple times.

“If it is who we think this person is, there’s a possibility that he has some warrants,” Kidney said. “That could be the reason that he ran.”

