Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Parents charged with murder,…

Parents charged with murder, arson in death of disabled teen

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 9:47 am < a min read
Share

GUILFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The parents of a mentally and physically disabled New York teenager have been indicted on murder charges that allege they killed him in the family’s New York home before setting it on fire to cover up the crime.

The Chenango County grand jury indictment charges Ernest Franklin II and Heather Franklin with second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities say the couple killed 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin on Feb. 28 before setting their trailer home in Guilford on fire. Officials haven’t said how the adopted teen was killed or why.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

The blaze destroyed the trailer, but firefighters found the teen’s body in the debris.

Advertisement

Police say an autopsy determined that Jeffrey was dead before the fire.

The Franklins have pleaded not guilty. They’re being held in jail without bail.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Parents charged with murder,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.