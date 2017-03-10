Sports Listen

Parole board denies mercy for condemned Ohio killer of 2

By master
March 10, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s parole board has denied mercy for a death row inmate convicted of killing two people.

The board voted 11-1 against clemency for condemned killer Raymond Tibbetts in a decision released Friday.

The 59-year-old Tibbetts is scheduled for execution July 26.

Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing 67-year-old Fred Hicks at Hicks’ Cincinnati home in 1997. He was sentenced to life without parole for the beating death of his 42-year-old wife, Judith Crawford, during an argument over Tibbetts’ crack cocaine habit.

Both crimes happened the same day.

A public defender for Tibbetts says they are disappointed more members of the board weren’t swayed by the “impact of Ray’s traumatic upbringing on his development.” But he says they are optimistic that Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) will spare his life.

