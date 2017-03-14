Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pilot reunites with air…

Pilot reunites with air controllers who guided her in crisis

By JEFF MARTIN
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 4:07 pm < a min read
Share

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — With a broken throttle, the pilot of a small plane found herself over the world’s busiest airport with the flashing lights of firetrucks gathering on the runway below, preparing for the worst.

Fearing calamity, Cathy Lewan asked Atlanta’s air traffic controllers to call her husband and request immediate prayers.

But air traffic controllers guided her to a safe landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

On Tuesday, she had a reunion with them.

Advertisement

Air traffic controller Mason Braddock said he could hear the distress in Lewan’s voice, and tried to keep her calm.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said Braddock and other air traffic controllers from the FAA’s facility in Peachtree City, Georgia, will soon receive one of aviation’s highest honors for live-saving work.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pilot reunites with air…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.