Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

Plunging temps could lead to icy conditions following storm

By COLLEEN LONG and DENISE LAVOIE
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 12:17 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Falling temperatures could lead to icy conditions on roads and sidewalks across the Northeast following a late-season storm that plastered the region with sleet and snow.

The powerful nor’easter paralyzed much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor, but fell short of predicted snowfall totals in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

The storm, which followed a stretch of unusually mild weather, dumped 1 to 2 feet in many places, grounded more than 6,000 flights and knocked out power to nearly a quarter-million customers from Virginia northward.

By the time it reached Massachusetts, it had turned into a blizzard, with near hurricane-force winds gusting to over 70 mph along the coast.

Plunging overnight temperatures threatened to turn the snow, sleet and sloppy mix into a slippery mess.

