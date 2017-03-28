Sports Listen

Police: 2 Miami officers wounded in ‘ambush-style’ shooting

By master
March 28, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — Two Miami-Dade County police officers have been wounded in what authorities called “an ambush-style” shooting.

Authorities say the plainclothes officers were shot Monday night while investigating at the Annie Coleman Apartments on the city’s north side. The officers were part of the Homicide Task Force-Gang Unit.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez says fellow officers used a pickup truck to bring their wounded colleagues to the hospital. Perez says they are listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

A news release sent Tuesday morning says one officer was shot in the leg and the other was hit in the arm. Authorities say at least one of the officers returned fire.

No suspects were arrested. Perez urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

