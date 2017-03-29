Sports Listen

Police arrest suspect in shooting of 2 Miami-Dade officers

March 29, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — A 19-year-old Miami man is charged with two counts of attempted murder after police say he opened fire in an “ambush-style” shooting on two plainclothes detectives who were investigating gang activity.

Miami-Dade police announced an arrest on Twitter Wednesday morning but provide no details. The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2nzWGi3 ) reports a tip led officers to Damian “Damo” Thompson.

The shooting happened Monday night after detectives Terrance White and Charles Wood pulled into the housing project to monitor a suspicious car. Police say a group of men approached their vehicle and one opened fire with a high-powered rifle.

Police say at least eight rounds hit their unmarked minivan. One officer returned fire. White was shot in the leg and Woods was grazed on the arm.

The Herald reports one of the officers identified Thompson as the shooter.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

