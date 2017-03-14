Sports Listen

Police in Maryland shoot 3 men after robbery report

By master
March 14, 2017
GWYNN OAK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland shot three robbery suspects, one fatally, in a vehicle that officers said began to accelerate toward them as they approached it to investigate.

The men were seriously wounded late Monday and are being treated at hospitals, Baltimore County police said. The man who died was identified as 20-year-old Rashad Daquan Opher.

In a statement Tuesday, police said an officer on patrol saw a man running away from a Royal Farms convenience store in the western suburbs of Baltimore. Another officer responded to check on the store, and was told it had just been robbed. The officers found a vehicle parked about a block away in a residential area.

“As two officers approached this vehicle on foot, it began to accelerate towards them. Both officers, in fear for their lives, fired at the approaching vehicle, striking all three of the male suspects inside,” the statement said.

The men were suspected in a string of robberies, one of which involved seriously injuring a hotel clerk with a handgun, police said.

Police said they found a handgun in the men’s vehicle.

There is body-worn camera footage from the shooting scene. Police said it’s part on the investigation and it won’t be immediately released.

Sgt. Andrea Bylen told The Baltimore Sun that the officers were not injured.

The officers will be placed on administrative status while the shooting is reviewed, as is standard procedure. The statement did not list the names or races of the officers or the suspects.

The Associated Press

