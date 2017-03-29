Sports Listen

Police: Man checking car after minor crash fatally hit

March 29, 2017
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a man checking his car for damage after a minor crash in the Washington suburbs was fatally struck by another car.

Media outlets report that three cars were involved in a crash on southbound Route 301 in Upper Marlboro on Tuesday evening. Prince George’s County Police say 79-year-old Collin King was hit when he got out of his car to check for damage. Police say King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of the initial crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

