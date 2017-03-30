Police: Man dead after shots fired in struggle with officer

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a Philadelphia man is dead after shots were fired as he struggled with a police officer.

New Castle County Police said in a statement late Wednesday that officers responded to a request to check on a person’s welfare at an apartment complex in the New Castle area. Police say the 28-year-old man struggled with the police officer and shots were fired.

The man was taken to Christiana Medical Center, where police say he later died. Police say they are investigating the shooting. They have not released the names or races of the officer or the man who was fatally shot.