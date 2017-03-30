Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man dead after…

Police: Man dead after shots fired in struggle with officer

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 6:51 am < a min read
Share

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a Philadelphia man is dead after shots were fired as he struggled with a police officer.

New Castle County Police said in a statement late Wednesday that officers responded to a request to check on a person’s welfare at an apartment complex in the New Castle area. Police say the 28-year-old man struggled with the police officer and shots were fired.

The man was taken to Christiana Medical Center, where police say he later died. Police say they are investigating the shooting. They have not released the names or races of the officer or the man who was fatally shot.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man dead after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor performs a dental cleaning on a Colombian patient

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.