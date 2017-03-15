Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police officer shot in…

Police officer shot in Ohio; condition unknown

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 11:31 pm < a min read
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer has been shot in Ohio.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the capital city of Columbus.

The officer was taken to a hospital. The condition of that officer was not immediately available.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Police say another person also was shot at the scene. That person’s condition also is unknown.

Advertisement

Police have not released any additional information.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police officer shot in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.