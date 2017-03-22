Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightMarine investigation widens$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Teen accused of…

Police: Teen accused of sexually assaulting 2 on school bus

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 1:21 pm < a min read
Share

STANFORD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Kentucky high school student is facing charges, accused sexually assaulting two younger students on a school bus.

Local news organizations report 19-year-old Ryan Rayburn was arrested Friday on two counts of sodomy involving a 14-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy on a bus in Stanford.

Authorities say a March 16 school bus video shows Rayburn engaging in sexual acts with the juveniles. Officials did not give further details how the attack occurred.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Stanford police spokesman Officer Tim Morris says the investigation began after a parent complained to school officials. Rayburn attended an alternative high school in Stanford.

Advertisement

Lincoln County Superintendent Michael Rowe says the school system is fully cooperating with the investigation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Rayburn has an attorney.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Teen accused of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.