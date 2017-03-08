Police: Video shows suspect in Detroit campus cop’s slaying

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities have released a video they say shows a suspect in the slaying of campus police officer at a Detroit university.

Detroit police say the video recorded by a camera on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus shows the suspect running from the scene after 29-year-old Collin Rose was shot near the Wayne State University campus the evening of Nov 22.

Rose was shot in the head after he stopped to investigate a man riding a bike. He died the next day.

Investigators are still asking for tips from the public. The Detroit News reports a reward now exceeds $100,000.

Advertisement

Police previously released pictures of a blue mountain bike that investigators believe was used by the suspect. Charges against a man initially arrested in the case were later dropped.