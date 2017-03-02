Sports Listen

Prosecutor: No charges in deadly Wal-Mart crash in Iowa

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 2:08 pm < a min read
PELLA, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a man who crashed his pickup truck into a Wal-Mart store, killing three people.

Marion County Attorney Ed Bull tells KCCI-TV (http://bit.ly/2mQbRjQ ) that all evidence indicates 66-year-old Dennis Mockenhaupt suffered an unknown medical condition that caused him to lose consciousness and crash.

Investigators and witnesses have said the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it plowed through a glass front entrance and well into the grocery section of the store in Pella on Dec. 1.

Killed were two Wal-Mart employees, 31-year-old Carrie Zugg and 29-year-old Lindsey Rietveld, and a customer, 76-year-old Ruth Jean DeJong.

Bull said Thursday that toxicology tests showed no alcohol, drugs or medications in Mockenhaupt’s system that would’ve contributed to the crash.

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com

