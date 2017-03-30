Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Prosecutors drop sex-for-repairs case…

Prosecutors drop sex-for-repairs case against handyman

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 12:45 pm < a min read
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore prosecutors have dropped all charges against a second former handyman who had been accused of trading sex for repairs in a public housing complex.

Local media outlets report that the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday dropped the case against a former maintenance worker for the city’s public housing properties. Melba Saunders, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office, cited “insurmountable problems” in proving the case.

The case against another handymen accused in the scandal was dismissed last month after one of the alleged victims failed to appear in court to testify.

The city paid an $8 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit stemming from the accusations last year.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

The handymen were accused of demanding sexual favors from women and withholding necessary repairs if they did not comply.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Prosecutors drop sex-for-repairs case…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.