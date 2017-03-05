Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Prosecutors: NY man willing…

Prosecutors: NY man willing to sacrifice self for jihad

By JENNIFER PELTZ
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 12:20 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man is being held without bail on terrorism charges after federal prosecutors say he traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or another terror group.

Elvis Redzepagic was arrested Feb. 2 on a minor unrelated charge, and told police he was going to leave the U.S. and bring back an army with him.

He was released without bail, but continued talking to federal agents, according to a complaint unsealed Saturday.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Federal prosecutors say he was prepared to strap on a bomb and sacrifice himself for jihad. They say he traveled repeatedly to the Middle East.

Advertisement

Redzepagic lives in Commack on Long Island. He told authorities after his arrest that he’d become a devout Muslim while in Montenegro, in the Balkans.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Prosecutors: NY man willing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.