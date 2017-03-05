Prosecutors: NY man willing to sacrifice self for jihad

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man is being held without bail on terrorism charges after federal prosecutors say he traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or another terror group.

Elvis Redzepagic was arrested Feb. 2 on a minor unrelated charge, and told police he was going to leave the U.S. and bring back an army with him.

He was released without bail, but continued talking to federal agents, according to a complaint unsealed Saturday.

Federal prosecutors say he was prepared to strap on a bomb and sacrifice himself for jihad. They say he traveled repeatedly to the Middle East.

Redzepagic lives in Commack on Long Island. He told authorities after his arrest that he’d become a devout Muslim while in Montenegro, in the Balkans.