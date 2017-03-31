Protesters contest social scientist at Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Protesters at Villanova University have disrupted a lecture by a social scientist criticized as being racist.

Charles Murray delivered a lecture on “Trumpism” and liberty at the school in suburban Philadelphia on Thursday. Protesters gathered at the lecture hall, chanting “No Murray! No KKK! No fascist USA!”

University public safety officers removed at least three protesters.

Critics say Murray uses pseudoscience to link intelligence to race in the 1994 book “The Bell Curve” that he co-authored with Richard Herrnstein. They also question Murray’s argument that men are better at abstract thinking than women.

Murray’s visit to Villanova follows a lecture at Vermont’s Middlebury College in March that turned violent after a group of protesters rocked a car.