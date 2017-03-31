Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Protesters contest social scientist…

Protesters contest social scientist at Villanova University

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 11:35 am < a min read
Share

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Protesters at Villanova University have disrupted a lecture by a social scientist criticized as being racist.

Charles Murray delivered a lecture on “Trumpism” and liberty at the school in suburban Philadelphia on Thursday. Protesters gathered at the lecture hall, chanting “No Murray! No KKK! No fascist USA!”

University public safety officers removed at least three protesters.

Critics say Murray uses pseudoscience to link intelligence to race in the 1994 book “The Bell Curve” that he co-authored with Richard Herrnstein. They also question Murray’s argument that men are better at abstract thinking than women.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Murray’s visit to Villanova follows a lecture at Vermont’s Middlebury College in March that turned violent after a group of protesters rocked a car.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Protesters contest social scientist…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.