Punch thrown during traffic cone dispute kills DC man

By master
March 6, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a man died after he was punched by a construction worker during an argument over traffic cones at a work site in Northeast Washington.

Citing court records, The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2lONkeg ) reports Desmond Joseph suffered a head injury upon being struck by 36-year-old Paul Hagans Jr., of Upper Marlboro, on Thursday.

A District police spokeswoman says Joseph died of his injuries on Friday.

Hagans, a member of the Dynamic Concepts Inc. construction company, was charged before Joseph’s death with aggravated assault. Authorities said that charge could be amended.

Company CEO Pedro Alfonso says Joseph had been trying to park in the construction zone and got angry over the work zone disruption.

Hagans told police he punched Joseph after the victim “flinched” toward him while holding a traffic cone.

Hagans was ordered detained until a preliminary hearing next Monday. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

