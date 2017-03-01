Sports Listen

Real woman seeks donations to counter ‘Real women’ billboard

By master
March 1, 2017
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman is raising money to pay for a new billboard to counter one criticized as sexist and misogynistic.

The billboard that appeared in February alongside a highway between Winston-Salem and Greensboro reads: “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.”

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2lWqenD) that Paula Atwood of Raleigh has set up an online GoFundMe account titled “Help Us Send a Counter Message” to raise $10,000 for a billboard with a message of inclusivity, such as “Gender equality benefits everyone.”

She says any unused donations will go to N.C. Women United, which advocates for women’s equality.

The “Real men” billboard alongside Interstate 40 Business West belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising. Bill Whiteheart says its buyer wants to rename anonymous.

___

This story has been corrected to read “men” not “mean”

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

