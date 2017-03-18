Records: 12-year-old, grandpa argued days before man killed

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (AP) — Ohio court records say a 12-year-old boy and his grandfather argued and fought over doing chores in the days before the 80-year-old was killed.

The boy has been charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of Fowler Agenbroad last August. The boy is now 13.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2mGnmLo ) reports that court documents say that two days before Agenbroad was found unresponsive they had a violent argument, and police were called.

Records say the boy struck Agenbroad with metal and Agenbroad hit his grandson with a cane.

Advertisement

No charges were filed, and Agenbroad agreed to let the boy return home.

Officials say the boy denied charges of murder and reckless homicide at a hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com