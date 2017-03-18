Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Records: 12-year-old, grandpa argued…

Records: 12-year-old, grandpa argued days before man killed

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 10:31 am < a min read
Share

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (AP) — Ohio court records say a 12-year-old boy and his grandfather argued and fought over doing chores in the days before the 80-year-old was killed.

The boy has been charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of Fowler Agenbroad last August. The boy is now 13.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2mGnmLo ) reports that court documents say that two days before Agenbroad was found unresponsive they had a violent argument, and police were called.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Records say the boy struck Agenbroad with metal and Agenbroad hit his grandson with a cane.

Advertisement

No charges were filed, and Agenbroad agreed to let the boy return home.

Officials say the boy denied charges of murder and reckless homicide at a hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Records: 12-year-old, grandpa argued…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.