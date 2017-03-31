Sports Listen

Robbery suspect arrested after hiding in Florida lake

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:00 am < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida man suspected of beating and robbing a woman hid in a lake for hours as authorities searched for him.

Orange County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that the man was arrested as he came out of the lake Friday morning. Earlier Friday, deputies say he beat up a woman who apparently owed him money.

The news release says the man and a woman he was with spotted the victim outside a convenience store near Orlando. The two had their three young children in the backseat of their car.

The man took off as deputies arrived. They arrested the woman and began searching for the man in a nearby lake.

Their names haven’t been released. Officials say they’ll likely face robbery and child neglect charges.

