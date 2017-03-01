Sports Listen

Seeing bias, NAACP seeks review in building collapse case

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 4:44 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NAACP wants Philadelphia’s top prosecutor to review the convictions of two black demolition workers serving long manslaughter sentences in a fatal building collapse.

The civil rights group’s Philadelphia chapter says District Attorney Seth Williams’ office engaged in “selective prosecution” based on race when he failed to charge the white building owner and other key figures.

Williams is black. His office declined comment Wednesday on the NAACP petition.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Six people were killed when a building being demolished collapsed on an adjacent Salvation Army store in 2013. A civil jury recently found the charity, building owner Richard Basciano (BAHS’-ee-ah-noh) and his architect largely responsible for $227 million in damages.

But only the contractor, Griffin Campbell, and a machine operator, Sean Benschop, were prosecuted. Campbell is serving a 15- to 30-year term and Benschop half that time.

___

This story has been corrected to show the petition was announced Wednesday, not Tuesday.

