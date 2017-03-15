Sports Listen

Sheriff: 3 men slain, woman wounded in Louisiana shooting

and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 8:12 am < a min read
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities say three men have been killed and a woman was shot in the face in a shooting at a southeast Louisiana apartment.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department spokesman Col. John Fortunato told WVUE-TV (http://bit.ly/2msiCZt ) that the woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday saying she had been shot. Fortunato says deputies believe the shooter entered the apartment, shot the victims and left.

Fortunato says deputies responding to the call found the woman with a gunshot wound and three men fatally shot. Fortunato says the men are all over the age of 30.

The woman was reported in critical condition at a medical center where she was taken.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not disclosed any motive in the shooting.

