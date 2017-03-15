Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Sheriff: Toddler's body found…

Sheriff: Toddler’s body found on porch of N. Carolina home

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 5:48 pm < a min read
Share

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Investigators are looking into the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found on the porch of a house in North Carolina a day after his birthday.

A statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said a motorist who called 911 on Wednesday morning said they thought there may be a child lying on the front porch of a Morganton home, about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Deputies arrived shortly before 8 a.m. and found the boy’s body. Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed that the boy’s mother and her boyfriend were asleep in the house at the time.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Sheriff: Toddler's body found…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.