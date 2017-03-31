Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » South Carolina man accused…

South Carolina man accused of trying to join Islamic Group

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 3:02 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a South Carolina man who tried to join the Islamic State group has been arrested.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement on Friday said 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin of Ladson, South Carolina, was arrested Thursday by FBI agents before he could board an airplane at Charleston International Airport. Officials did not say where the plane was bound.

Officials said Abdin was arrested for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State. The arrest was based on Abdin’s alleged attempt to travel overseas to join the organization.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported (http://bit.ly/2nTgAFB) Abdin appeared Friday in federal court in Charleston.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell asked a magistrate judge to hold Abdin without bail. Assistant U.S. Public Defender Cody Groeber was assigned to represent Abdin.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » South Carolina man accused…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.