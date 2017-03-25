Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Storm destroys church as…

Storm destroys church as threat continues in Midwest, South

By JEFF MARTIN
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 3:19 pm 1 min read
Share

An apparent tornado demolished a church as a large system of storms threatened several states across the South and Midwest, authorities said.

The storm destroyed the Ringgold Assembly of God Church in Ringgold, Louisiana, late Friday night, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service planned damage surveys to confirm whether a tornado struck the church.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Saturday’s storms were rolling across Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, where power companies on Saturday reported more than 15,000 customers without electricity. Thousands of other power outages were reported in Texas and Arkansas.

Advertisement

Meteorologists said Saturday’s storms were just the start of what’s expected to be a dangerous week of weather.

“We have a very active pattern unfolding,” said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

On Sunday, residents in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas could see another round of severe storms, forecasters said.

The worst of it is possible across a wide swath of central Oklahoma and the northern tip of Texas. The area includes the Oklahoma City metro area.

Sunday’s thunderstorms are expected to track eastward and could be accompanied by damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

___

Associated Press Writers Justin Juozapavicius in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jeff Amy in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Storm destroys church as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.