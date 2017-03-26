Sports Listen

Storms to take aim at Plains in turbulent week of weather

By JEFF MARTIN and JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 4:01 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say storms packing tree-tumbling winds and car-denting hail could strike parts of the Plains, the latest round in a turbulent week of wild weather across the Midwest and South.

Forecasters say the worst weather Sunday will be across a wide swath of central Oklahoma and northern Texas. The area includes the Oklahoma City metro area.

Bill Bunting is chief of forecast operations at the national Storm Prediction Center. He says a “very active” weather pattern is unfolding this week after storms lashed several Southern states late Friday into Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, says golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible in Oklahoma Sunday.

Storms demolished mobile homes in Arkansas and a church in Louisiana over the weekend.

