Student newspaper considers name change after KKK confusion

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Jesuit college newspaper in Massachusetts is rethinking its name because it’s the same as a Ku Klux Klan publication.

Student editors at The Crusader newspaper at the College of the Holy Cross say they received letters promoting white supremacist ideas. They’re concerned that people think they hold the same views as the KKK’s official newspaper, also called The Crusader..

More than 40 professors at the school in Worcester (WUS’-tur) have signed a letter urging the paper to reconsider its name. The professors said “acceptance and support of people from all cultures” is central to the school’s mission.

Editors at the paper are organizing a campus discussion this month.

Advertisement

The paper adopted the name in 1955 after previously being called The Tomahawk. The mascot at the school of 2,700 students is also the Crusader.

___

This story has been corrected to show that editors of the college newspaper are rethinking its name because it’s the same as a KKK publication, not because it’s being confused with the KKK publication.