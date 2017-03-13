Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Subway attacker: 'You could…

Subway attacker: ‘You could have said excuse me’

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 11:21 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a passenger on Washington’s subway was punched in the face after sitting down next to a younger man who had refused to scoot over.

Metro Transit police say the Blue Line passenger had approached a man blocking the aisle and asked him to move over so he could sit down. The man refused, so the passenger slid past him to the window seat.

According to a police report cited in The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2nlCPB2 ), the suspect said, “You could have said ‘Excuse me’ before sitting.” Then the man punched him and fled.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel says police took witness statements Friday but couldn’t find the attacker. He says the man was treated and released from a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Subway attacker: 'You could…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary meets with Glacier Nat'l Park management

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.