Subway attacker: ‘You could have said excuse me’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a passenger on Washington’s subway was punched in the face after sitting down next to a younger man who had refused to scoot over.

Metro Transit police say the Blue Line passenger had approached a man blocking the aisle and asked him to move over so he could sit down. The man refused, so the passenger slid past him to the window seat.

According to a police report cited in The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2nlCPB2 ), the suspect said, “You could have said ‘Excuse me’ before sitting.” Then the man punched him and fled.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel says police took witness statements Friday but couldn’t find the attacker. He says the man was treated and released from a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

