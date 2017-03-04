Sports Listen

Supporters gather for ‘March 4 Trump’ rallies around US

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 11:17 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump plan to convene at Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and scores of other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call “a seditious fringe” aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him, including women’s marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his since-blocked executive order halting acceptance of refugees and temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

There were pro-Trump demonstrations in Monday in cities ranging from Denver to Atlanta. Trump himself also held a campaign rally in Florida Feb. 18.

