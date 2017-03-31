Suspected shooter of West Virginia trooper held on $2M bond

Sports Listen

HAMLIN, W.Va. (AP) — The man accused of shooting and wounding a West Virginia State Police trooper has been arraigned on multiple charges.

News outlets report 40-year-old Jeremiah Yeager was arraigned Wednesday on several charges, including domestic assault and attempted murder. His bond was set at $2 million.

Police say Cpl. David Fry was responding early Tuesday morning to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex. Yeager, who was at the apartment, allegedly shot Fry in the shoulder and wrist.

Fry was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was released Thursday.

Yeager, who lives in Lincoln County, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2mR8wG4) he didn’t know who was outside the apartment. He said he believed someone was trying to break in, and that he fired the gun to protect an unnamed person.

