Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Sweater weather: Cold front…

Sweater weather: Cold front dips Miami temps into low 50s

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 8:49 am < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A late season blast of cold air sent South Floridians scrambling for sweaters and blankets as their temperatures dipped into the low 50s.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, Miami’s temperature was 52 degrees. And National Weather Service forecasters said the temperatures would struggle to reach the mid-70s later in the day. Earlier this week, the region basked in sun and temperatures soared into the mid-80s.

In Key West, the temperature dipped to 59 degrees early Thursday.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Forecasters say the temperatures should gradually rise over several days with highs in the 80s returning by Sunday. The average low temperature this time of year in South Florida is around 62 degrees.

Advertisement

The cold front dipped temperatures in central Florida into the 40s.

South Florida faces yet another chilly night in the 50s Thursday.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Sweater weather: Cold front…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Tillerson fields questions at joint press conference in Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.