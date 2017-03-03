Sports Listen

Teen hit by train in Georgia, loses feet

March 3, 2017
LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — A 17-year-old Georgia boy has lost both his feet after being hit by a train in suburban Atlanta.

Lilburn Police Captain Thomas Bardugon tells news outlets that the teen was lying down with his feet draped over the train tracks Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a CSX train. It took the train between half a mile and three quarters of a mile to stop.

The boy was able to call 911 and emergency medical services responded. Paramedics applied tourniquets to his legs, which Bardugon says likely saved his life.

The teen was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville in stable condition. Paramedics said he told them he didn’t intend to hurt himself.

The Lilburn Police Department and CSX will conduct a joint investigation.

