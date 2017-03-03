Sports Listen

Teen with CPR training saves toddler

By master
March 3, 2017
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee teenager who learned CPR at school used the training to save the life of an unresponsive toddler.

Kaela Eads said she was just finishing her shift at a fast-food restaurant in Bristol when a woman ran up to the drive-thru window holding a small child. Eads said she told the workers that her son wasn’t breathing and asked if anyone knew CPR. Eads said instinct took over and she ran outside to help.

Darrell Mears, a Bristol Tennessee Fire Department paramedic told the Bristol Herald Courier (http://bit.ly/2m11wE9) that the CPR administered by Eads saved the child’s life.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Eads, who is 18, said she doesn’t consider herself a hero.

She says she’s considering a career in the medical field.

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com

