Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Texas Department of Public…

Texas Department of Public Safety: 13th passenger from church bus crash has died

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 11:09 pm < a min read
Share

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Department of Public Safety: 13th passenger from church bus crash has died.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Texas Department of Public…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor performs a dental cleaning on a Colombian patient

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.