Texas town mourns 13 killed returning from church retreat

and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 1:18 pm < a min read
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Residents in the Texas town of New Braunfels are grieving for 13 senior adults who were killed as they returned home from a church retreat.

Authorities said Thursday that the First Baptist Church members who died in the Wednesday crash ranged in age from 61 to 87. They were returning home when the small bus they were traveling in and a pickup truck collided head on.

Caroline Deavors was among church members attending the retreat. Deavors, who returned home in her car, told the San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2ocUq1r ), “It’s very heart-breaking.”

Among those killed was the bus’s driver, Murray Barrett, who was a semi-retired middle school math teacher. Twenty-one-year-old Amity Dohoney said he’d taught her 7th and 8th grade math, and they remained close through the church.

