The Latest: 2nd victim of Oakland blaze identified

By
The Associated Press March 28, 2017 6:41 pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal fire in Oakland (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Officials have identified a second victim killed by a blaze at an Oakland residential building.

The Alameda County coroner said Tuesday that 50-year-old Cassandra Robertson was a resident of the building.

A blaze on Monday tore through the three-story structure that housed former homeless people and recovering drug addicts, killing four people.

Officials on Monday identified another victim as 64-year-old Edwarn Anderson, of Oakland, was also killed in the fire. Two others have not been identified.

Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

___

11:15 a.m.

Authorities have discovered a fourth body at a gutted Oakland residential building, where three other people died and four people were injured in a fire.

Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Tuesday the body was discovered at the 40-unit transitional housing building.

Kelly did not know the gender of the person.

Documents released by the city say officials uncovered multiple fire code violations during an inspection Friday and ordered the owner of the building to immediately fix fire alarm and sprinkler systems.

Residents complained they didn’t hear alarms, feel sprinklers or see fire extinguishers as they fled the three-story building that housed some 80 recovering drug addicts and former homeless people.

____

10:50 a.m.

Inspectors discovered that a California building in a rundown neighborhood lacked fire extinguishers, smoke detectors in every apartment and a working sprinkler system just three days before a blaze erupted and killed three low-income residents.

Officials uncovered multiple fire code violations during an inspection Friday and ordered the owner of the Oakland building to immediately fix the fire alarm and sprinkler systems, according to documents released by the city.

Residents complained they didn’t hear alarms, feel sprinklers or see fire extinguishers early Monday as they fled flames tearing through the three-story building that housed some 80 recovering drug addicts and former homeless people.

