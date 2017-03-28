The Latest: 3 storm chasers killed in Texas crash identified

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather across the southern plains and its impact (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Investigators have identified the three storm chasers killed in a two-vehicle crash at a rural West Texas intersection.

Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the storm chasers as 57-year-old Kelley Gene Williamson and 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall, both of Cassville, Missouri, and 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger of Peoria, Arizona.

Gonzalez said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Williamson ran a stop sign at the intersection and slammed into the Jeep driven by Yarnall with Jaeger as a passenger. Gonzalez said Yarnall and Jaeger were wearing seatbelts but Williamson was not.

The three were all killed instantly.

6:55 p.m.

Three storm chasers were killed when their vehicles collided at a rural intersection during severe West Texas storms.

Lt. Bryan Witt of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the Tuesday afternoon crash involved a Jeep and a Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle. He says one person was in one vehicle and two in their other, but he could not match up occupants with vehicles.

The identities of the storm chasers were not immediately available.

Witt says one vehicle apparently ran a stop sign at the intersection near the town of Spur, about 55 miles southeast of Lubbock. Tornadoes had been reported nearby at the time of the crash and heavy rain had been reported in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

11 a.m.

Multiple rounds of severe weather are in the forecast this week for Southern Plains states, with Texas and Oklahoma at risk Tuesday for big hail, tornadoes and damaging winds.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says a mostly rural area of north Texas and southern Oklahoma could see the worst of it Tuesday. Forecasters say the biggest risk Tuesday is for “very large” hail though tornadoes and powerful winds are still possible.

On Wednesday, the threat shifts eastward, and forecasters say about 19 million people in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana could see stormy weather, including the possibility of strong tornadoes.