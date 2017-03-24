Sports Listen

The Latest: 4 found dead in Sacramento; man arrested

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 10:41 am 1 min read
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the murders of four people in Sacramento (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of homicide in connection to the killings of two adults and two juveniles in Sacramento.

Police arrested Salvador Vasquez-Oliva of Sacramento early Friday. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

The four victims were discovered Thursday morning when police broke into the home after a relative reported that something might be wrong.

Police did not immediately identify the victims or provide their genders or ages, and say they have not yet determined a motive for the killings. They have also not said what relationship Vasquez-Oliva has, if any, to the dead.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said Thursday that the murders don’t appear to be random.

12:05 a.m.

Police detained a suspect in San Francisco just hours after finding four bodies, including two children, in a home 80 miles away in Sacramento.

The unidentified suspect, who was quickly singled out by investigators, was likely known by the victims, Sacramento police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said.

The four victims were discovered when police broke into the Sacramento home after a relative reported that something might be wrong.

Police did not immediately identify the victims or provide their genders or ages, and say they have not yet determined a motive for the killings.

Kelly Fong Rivas, deputy chief of staff for Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, said police told officials that two of the victims were children but did not provide other details.

