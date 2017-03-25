The Latest: Arrests made at pro-Trump rally in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on violence at a pro-Trump rally in Southern California (all times local):
1:50 p.m.
KCBS-TV reports that people were arrested after fights broke out during a rally to support President Donald Trump at a Southern California beach.
Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.
The TV station says that about 12:30 p.m. Saturday fights broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters. KCBS reports that one person was pepper-sprayed by a demonstrator and another was punched.
The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the organizer of the event with pepper spray and was set upon by a group of Trump supporters.
Huntington Beach police did not confirm the number of arrests, the TV station reported.
___
1:30 p.m.
Violence broke out Saturday at a rally on a Southern California beach where supporters of President Donald Trump had gathered to march.
The extent of the clashes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters was not immediately clear.
The Orange County Register reports (goo.gl/dDSHZB) that hundreds of people were at Bolsa Chica State Beach for the event.
Counter-protesters said before the march began that they planned to try to stop its progress with a “human wall.”
Authorities could not immediately be reached for details about any arrests.