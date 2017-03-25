Sports Listen

The Latest: Arrests made at pro-Trump rally in California

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 4:54 pm 1 min read
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on violence at a pro-Trump rally in Southern California (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

KCBS-TV reports that people were arrested after fights broke out during a rally to support President Donald Trump at a Southern California beach.

The TV station says that about 12:30 p.m. Saturday fights broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters. KCBS reports that one person was pepper-sprayed by a demonstrator and another was punched.

The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the organizer of the event with pepper spray and was set upon by a group of Trump supporters.

Huntington Beach police did not confirm the number of arrests, the TV station reported.

___

1:30 p.m.

Violence broke out Saturday at a rally on a Southern California beach where supporters of President Donald Trump had gathered to march.

The extent of the clashes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters was not immediately clear.

The Orange County Register reports (goo.gl/dDSHZB) that hundreds of people were at Bolsa Chica State Beach for the event.

Counter-protesters said before the march began that they planned to try to stop its progress with a “human wall.”

Authorities could not immediately be reached for details about any arrests.

